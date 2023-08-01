News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest football opens practice on day one of high school football

D.C. Everest football on the first day of 11-player football practice on Aug. 1.
D.C. Everest football on the first day of 11-player football practice on Aug. 1.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first day of high school football practices was on Tuesday, when every 11-player high school football team was allowed to start practicing for the upcoming season.

D.C. Everest got their start early in the morning, where they issued equipment and had the players see the field for the first time.

“I was excited coming here, on the drive here that’s all I could think about, last night, that’s all I was thinking about,” senior Pierson MacDonald said. “Everyone out here, we’re all excited.”

The Evergreens look to build off of a strong end to last season that saw them nearly upset top-seeded Hudson in the playoffs, losing 20-16 in level one.

”Last year, it proved we were this close from going on to the second round,” Kyle Schmidt said. “So it’s a building block. I trust out coaches, I trust our family out here.”

They will look to do that with a relatively young offense, with just one senior wide receiver getting significant playing time in MacDonald. The other regular wide receivers are juniors and sophomores. They also will have a new starting quarterback after last year’s starter Jack Bobinski graduated.

”I think it brings some fresh legs. A little less experience, but I think we can get over that with the fresh legs,” MacDonald said. “I think we got a fresh mindset as a corps.”

The Evergreens will open their season on Aug. 17 at Green Bay Preble.

