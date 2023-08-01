News and First Alert Weather App
Carnival ride assembly among many final touches ahead of Wisconsin Valley Fair

The 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair runs August 1-6 at Marathon Park in Wausau
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not only is the Wisconsin Valley Fair a fun, family event, but it’s a piece of Central Wisconsin history. The anticipation for it to get started increases by the minute.

“It’s getting very exciting,” says Jodi Lengenhahn, Fair Administrator. “A lot of the setup is taking place, a lot of visible setup these days. We’ve done the indoor buildings, getting all that prepped and today the carnival company is on sight. So now you’re going to really see it turn into a fair.”

The final step is the assembly of 23 carnival rides.

“Everywhere we go is a different experience, which is why traveling and doing this kind of work is unique and fun,” says Thomas Thebault, GM, North American Midway Entertainment. “It looks like orchestrated chaos out there right now, but sooner or later it all comes together and looks like a carnival midway.”

With an event that draws plenty of hype, it also comes with plenty of pressure.

“Sometimes being the coordinator of all the small tasks is the hard part,” says Langenhahn. “Everybody has their job and it sort of is my job to make sure they all get done. And sometimes that could be a little tricky to just sort of be a step away from it and be hands off of the actual jobs themselves.”

The show wouldn’t go on if not for all of the people that help.

“We work really in conjunction with the parks department and they help out a ton on the setup,” says Lengenhahn. “I have people in the office that are amazing and they do their jobs. Then we also have Clayton from Pepsi, and all the vendors, and everybody. It really is a team.”

For more info on the rides and their prices, click here.

