Adolescence Recovery and Wellness Center set to open in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council hosted a ground blessing for the site of a new Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center in Oneida County.

The project, which has been in the works for two decades, aims to address the lack of mental health and substance abuse help in the Tomahawk area.

The center’s groundbreaking ceremony was infused with music, dance, and meaningful ceremonies. Though the center will prioritize tribal youth admissions, the facility’s services won’t be restricted to tribal members.

Governor Tony Evers, while attending the ceremony, said, “This facility will serve people from this area where they’re part of the tribal nations. Certainly, it’s been built because of the needs of the tribe, but they’ve also made commitments to kids who are suffering from mental health issues.”

The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council CEO, Bryan Bainbridge highlighted the center’s goal of reconnecting patients with their cultural roots.

“The tribes and their members have been really stripped of their culture for years, and now we are reintegrating all the old things. It’s not about recreating the wheel; it’s about embracing our heritage,” Bainbridge said.

The center will be to be a 36-bed residential facility.

Some neighbors voiced their concerns at a recent town board meeting, fearing the center might attract trouble.

Bainbridge said these fear are unfounded because the center is a voluntary space for individuals seeking to heal and improve their well-being, not a prison for delinquents.

“[It is] a space to heal, to try to get better,” Bainbridge said.

With construction scheduled to commence in October, tribal officials anticipate the Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center to become a beacon of hope and healing for individuals seeking solace and support in the Tomahawk area.

