News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Adolescence Recovery and Wellness Center set to open in Tomahawk

The Great Lakes InterTribal Council has been planning and fundraising for the project for 20 years
By Sloane Wick
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council hosted a ground blessing for the site of a new Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center in Oneida County.

The project, which has been in the works for two decades, aims to address the lack of mental health and substance abuse help in the Tomahawk area.

The center’s groundbreaking ceremony was infused with music, dance, and meaningful ceremonies. Though the center will prioritize tribal youth admissions, the facility’s services won’t be restricted to tribal members.

Governor Tony Evers, while attending the ceremony, said, “This facility will serve people from this area where they’re part of the tribal nations. Certainly, it’s been built because of the needs of the tribe, but they’ve also made commitments to kids who are suffering from mental health issues.”

The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council CEO, Bryan Bainbridge highlighted the center’s goal of reconnecting patients with their cultural roots.

“The tribes and their members have been really stripped of their culture for years, and now we are reintegrating all the old things. It’s not about recreating the wheel; it’s about embracing our heritage,” Bainbridge said.

The center will be to be a 36-bed residential facility.

Some neighbors voiced their concerns at a recent town board meeting, fearing the center might attract trouble.

Bainbridge said these fear are unfounded because the center is a voluntary space for individuals seeking to heal and improve their well-being, not a prison for delinquents.

“[It is] a space to heal, to try to get better,” Bainbridge said.

With construction scheduled to commence in October, tribal officials anticipate the Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center to become a beacon of hope and healing for individuals seeking solace and support in the Tomahawk area.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers
Haze from wildfire smoke on tap for Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
Vice President to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday

Latest News

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Drake Frize during a game against the Wausau Woodchucks on July 31,...
Rafters dominant pitching leads to sweep in doubleheader over Woodchucks
Marathon County Jail Transitions inmate technology services
New inmate technology at Marathon County brings normalcy to those behind bars
23 total rides, including two new ones, will be on display at this year's fair.
Carnival ride assembly among many final touches ahead of Wisconsin Valley Fair
Aspirus Wausau Hospital announced on Monday, July 31 it is expanding its emergency department.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital to expand emergency department