1 dead in Forest County boating accident

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a boat and a jet ski collided on a Forest County lake Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Pine Lake in town of Hiles. According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, the two vessels collided and the driver of the jet ski, a 30-year man from Milwaukee, was knocked unconscious and fell into the water. He was brought to the shore where life-saving measures were administered, but the man later died from his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the boat was the victim’s 27-year-old brother from Stevens Point.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office.

