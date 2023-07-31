Wisconsin Rapids looking for help naming new dog park

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids is looking for community input when it comes to naming the new dog park. The approximately 10-acre park is located on Saratoga St, between 24th St North and 25th St North.

From August 1 through September 1, members of the public can submit naming suggestions online at wirapids.org/dog-park. Suggestions can also be submitted in person at the following locations:

• Witter Park Aquatics Center, 681 Chestnut Street

• Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, 220 3rd Avenue South, Suite 3

• South Wood County Humane Society, 3621 64th Street N

• McMillan Memorial Library, 490 E Grand Avenue

• Bow Wow Meow, 231 Lincoln Street

Those submitting a suggestion are asked to share their name and contact information, so they may be recognized if their suggestion is selected. Participants are asked to refrain from using any inappropriate or suggestive language, or any political references in the park name. All other suggestions will be considered.

In September, the community will be asked to vote on the dog park’s name from a short list of options. The dog park’s name will be announced at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in October.

“Since becoming mayor, I have been determined to secure a large dog park in Wisconsin Rapids – one which could remain open indefinitely. I appreciate the significant contribution of staff in helping me meet this goal. Thank you also to the Parks and Recreation Commission for their support. Now, I want to hear from the community – what will our dog park be called? I look forward to hearing your ideas,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

While the necessities for the project are fully funded by room tax revenues, the public is encouraged to consider providing financial donations or investing in larger sponsorship opportunities to help furnish the dog park with a pavilion, agility equipment, park signage, and more. Memorial opportunities will also be available. Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 715-421-8240 to learn more about investment opportunities.

To learn more about the dog park and view video footage of the transformation of the park space, visit: wirapids.org/dog-park.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.