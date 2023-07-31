News and First Alert Weather App
Willow Springs Gardens hosts Breakfast at the Barn

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willow Springs Gardens hosted its weekly event Breakfast in the Barn event on Sunday. Visitors got a hearty meal and explored the historic round barn by looking at scrapbooks, and pictures and watching slide shows.

The Willow Springs Garden barn is a historic site in the village but is independently owned. The barn dates to the eighteen hundredth century.

“It’s one of the very few barns that are still around that are round barns in the state of Wisconsin and that it was actually moved here and how much work has been done to it to preserve and preserve the history of it,” said Beth Bartelt, a Willow Springs Gardens volunteer.

Where the barn stands now is not its original spot, but some parts of the old barn still remain.

“It was moved in 2006 and it sits on a new foundation. It has a new floor, new sighting and if you go inside the bar and bar cabinet it’s made from the old barn floor and the old barn sighting,” said Bartelt.

After visitors filled their stomachs with a homemade breakfast, they got to check out the antiques left behind.

“A lot of neighbors and people around have been donating things to Willow Springs for that purpose to share the history of it wherever they come from,” said Bartelt.

It was also a reunion for people to reflect on the past and see the change.

“Lots of repeats, which is so much fun. We have people that have got married here, they come back with their kids. We’ve even had some now where they’ve been here as a worker or a volunteer and they come back,” said Bartelt.

The ‘Breakfast in the Barn’ event has a different theme each week. The next ‘Breakfast in the Barn’ will be on August 13th.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

