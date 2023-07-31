News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze from wildfire smoke on tap for Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The event consists of sports tournaments, music, various vendors, among others.
6th Annual Hmong Wausau Festival is back for the weekend

Latest News

Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them