Vice President to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 3.

In a release from the Office of The Vice President, it said Harris will highlight the administration’s “efforts to invest in high-speed internet, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs”.

Joining Harris in Kenosha will be Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Following her trip to Kenosha, the Vice President will travel to Milwaukee where she’s expected to speak at two campaign receptions.

