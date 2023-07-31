News and First Alert Weather App
Vice President to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 3.

In a release from the Office of The Vice President, it said Harris will highlight the administration’s “efforts to invest in high-speed internet, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs”.

Joining Harris in Kenosha will be Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Following her trip to Kenosha, the Vice President will travel to Milwaukee where she’s expected to speak at two campaign receptions.

