Two Mercer women continue their message of spreading kindness with Be Kind, Be Nice Day

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 2022, Joy Kohegyi and Megan Geyen have taken their Be Kind, Be Nice message to great heights, including their very own day. Saturday, July 29th, officially marked Be Kind, Be Nice Day in Mercer and Manitowish Waters. The day is a celebration of spreading kindness within the community.

“It’s all good, it went awesome!” said Geyen.

“It went very, very well for us,” said Kohegyi. “We were shocked to see the turnout for the establishments that helped us. There was just the outpouring of support.”

Not only was the day dedicated to the Be Kind, Be Nice movement, but also to the businesses that have greatly supported their cause.

“They went above and beyond and it was just so nice to see everybody show up,” said Kohegyi. “They get discounts on things, and to get to just promote their businesses realistically without doing any marketing, per se.”

While Be Kind, Be Nice has strong support locally, their impact is reaching places far beyond Wisconsin.

“Whether it’s in Arizona, Maryland, Illinois, Milwaukee, Texas, and Canada now,” said Kohegyi. “It’s been really fun and just to have that outpouring of support from our communities.”

Be Kind, Be Nice is growing at a rapid pace. But Joy and Megan’s gratitude, and message, remains the same.

“Thank you,” said Kohegyi. “From the bottom of my heart, we want to thank everybody that continues to support the simple message be kind be nice. And support Megan, myself everybody in their small communities, big communities, whatever the case is. Because it doesn’t a dime to be kind and be nice.”

“Be kind be nice by saying thank you for everything!” said Geyen.

From creating their own podcast to having a buddy bench at Mercer School, the impact from Joy, Megan, and their families is not stopping anytime soon.

To learn more and keep up with Be Kind, Be Nice, click here.

