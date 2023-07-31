News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Brewers acquire OF Mark Canha from Mets


The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets, multiple news outlets have reported.

The Brewers reportedly gave up right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis, who is a top 30 Brewers prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Reports also say the Mets will be paying all of Canha’s salary this season except for the league minimum, which is $720,000.

Canha is a right-handed hitter who has hit six home runs this season. He marks the second right-handed hitter the Brewers have acquired in the last week after the acquisition of first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates.

The Brewers have expressed a desire to trade for a reliever, as well.

