Police training at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Monday

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police and Fire Departments are conducting an active shooter training exercise at Lincoln High School Monday morning.

There will be a heavy police and EMS presence in the area of the school. The training is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Crews from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Nekoosa Police Department and Port Edwards Police Department may also be taking part in the training. They will be using the main dispatch radio channel, so those listening to the police and fire scanners will likely pick up communication regarding the training.

Law enforcement stresses there is no danger to the public.

Additional training exercises are scheduled to take place August 8 and August 10, both at the Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School.

