Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered

T-6 Texan pilot Devyn Reiley was the daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie. She was also co-founder of the Texas Warbirds Museum.
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wis.(GoFundMe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A second victim was recovered from Lake Winnebago following a plane crash Saturday morning during EAA AirVenture. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the “vast majority” of the T-6 Texan has been recovered from the lake.

The T-6 went into the lake at about 9 a.m. with two people onboard. EAA publicly identified them identified Sunday as Devyn Reiley, 30, of Guadalupe, Texas, and Zach Colliemoreno, 20. The plane went down on the northern edge of Oshkosh’s city limits.

Reiley was the daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie. He posted photos of her on his Facebook page, writing, “I trust You my King... ALL THINGS to work together for good.”

A skilled Warbird pilot, she was co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum, which is described as a history museum and aviation school on its Facebook page. She was also a children’s book author, publishing “Courageous the Unicorn” in 2013.

A GoFundMe account was set up for her family’s immediate needs.

The sheriff’s office says the scene is no longer active, but they’re working with NTSB investigators to determine if any more dives or searches are going to be required.

The Coast Guard said the plane was “rapidly maneuvering before rapidly descending from about 3,000 feet altitude.” The Coast Guard confirmed seeing an oil slick and debris floating on the water. The majority of the plane was completely submerged.

People with boats rushed to attempt a rescue. One witness, Scott Vanasten, said, “We heard a big bang, I got turned around at the time, I did not see anything, so I took off with the rest of the boats. When we got on the scene, all we really saw was just a lot of debris floating in the water, aviation fuel and stuff. We were not able to find anybody.”

Sheriff’s Lt. Darin Rice said the plane’s position made it difficult to recover the second body.

The Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members were assisted by the Oshkosh and Winneconne fire departments, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, US Coast Guard, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

