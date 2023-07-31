Mobile food pantry Monday night in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition will host their second mobile food pantry Monday night.

Fresh produce will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Red Eye Brewing Company, 610 Washington St, Wausau.

