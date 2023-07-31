Mobile food pantry Monday night in Wausau
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition will host their second mobile food pantry Monday night.
Fresh produce will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Red Eye Brewing Company, 610 Washington St, Wausau.
Our Hunger Coalition is holding a FRUIT & FARM PRODUCE Mobile Food Pantry in the parking lot of Red Eye Brewing Company...Posted by United Way of Marathon County on Monday, July 31, 2023
