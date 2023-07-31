News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mobile food pantry Monday night in Wausau

mobile food pantry
mobile food pantry(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition will host their second mobile food pantry Monday night.

Fresh produce will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Red Eye Brewing Company, 610 Washington St, Wausau.

Our Hunger Coalition is holding a FRUIT & FARM PRODUCE Mobile Food Pantry in the parking lot of Red Eye Brewing Company...

Posted by United Way of Marathon County on Monday, July 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers
Haze from wildfire smoke on tap for Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Latest News

Hazy smoky skies continue through Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Warm & smoky conditions through mid-week
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
Vice President to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday
Wisconsin Rapids looking for help naming new dog park