First Alert Weather: Warm & smoky conditions through mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gradually warming through mid-week, with some increased humidity returning, but nothing compared to last week. Wildfire smoke and haze makes a return as well, as soon as Monday afternoon.

Warming to the upper 80s by mid week, but cooler by the weekend (WSAW)

Ending the month of July with a fair amount of sunshine. As the afternoon goes along, haze will become more noticeable due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, drifting into the region from the northwest. Highs will sit in the low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 (WSAW)

Haze and smoke return Monday evening (WSAW)

Hazy skies Monday night through much of Tuesday. Tuesday is the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Plan for haze to mix with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures slightly warmer, low to mid-80s. Humidity will remain low. Expect a rise in temperatures and humidity by Wednesday under sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hazy smoky skies continue through Tuesday (WSAW)

Humidity increasing by mid-week as temperatures warm Wednesday and Thursday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front tracks through. Showers and scattered storms to arrive Wednesday night starting in the north, then shifting southeast going into the morning hours of Thursday. Once the storms clear, a mix of sun and clouds with highs on Thursday in the mid to upper 80s.

A chance of scattered showers or a storm Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers & storms possible Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Some nice summer weather is on the way for Friday and next weekend. Partly cloudy each day with highs in the low 80s Friday, mid 80s Saturday, and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.