News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze from wildfire smoke on tap for Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Latest News

Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San...
Elon Musk’s X threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lydia Calvacca holds her grandaughter Ryan Matzen with her daughter Kiara Matzen next to her.
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in homes and for sale online