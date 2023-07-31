The Big Garlic celebrates one year in business

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday morning, the owners of The Big Garlic stopped by Sunrise 7 to celebrate one year in business.

Tony and Desiray Rockweit first visited the show one year ago, as they were about to open in downtown Stevens Point.

Now, they’re marking a year in business with specials, including a free basket of chips and dip with every dine-in order. The restaurant is located at 925 Clark St in Stevens Point, and they’re open Tuesday - Sunday.

