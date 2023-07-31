News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The Big Garlic celebrates one year in business

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday morning, the owners of The Big Garlic stopped by Sunrise 7 to celebrate one year in business.

Tony and Desiray Rockweit first visited the show one year ago, as they were about to open in downtown Stevens Point.

Now, they’re marking a year in business with specials, including a free basket of chips and dip with every dine-in order. The restaurant is located at 925 Clark St in Stevens Point, and they’re open Tuesday - Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze from wildfire smoke on tap for Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Green Lake Plane Crash
2 injured in Thursday crash after plane lost power heading to EAA near Ripon

Latest News

Wisconsin valley fair
150th Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday
Pet Project: Meet Pepper
The History of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 07.31.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 07.31.2023
Wisconsin Valley Fair interview - 07.31.2023