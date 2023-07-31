News and First Alert Weather App
Aspirus Wausau Hospital to expand emergency department

Aspirus Wausau Hospital announced on Monday, July 31 it is expanding its emergency department.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital announced on Monday, July 31 it is expanding its emergency department.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital announced Monday that construction is underway to expand its emergency department.

In a release, Aspirus said it’s a 29,500-square-foot expansion and would nearly double the current emergency space.

“We’ve seen a growing need for emergency services at Aspirus Wausau Hospital,” says Aspirus Associate Chief Nursing Officer Robin Rudie. “We have an excellent staff of medical professionals here and we need to make sure they have the optimal space to treat our patients”.

Aspirus said some of the enhancements in the project include:

  • Additional and larger rooms (increase from 18 to 30)
  • Additional triage room
  • Additional critical care rooms
  • Larger waiting room
  • Improved patient parking
  • Enhanced energy efficiency equipment (heating/cooling/lighting)

The expansion also includes a remodel of the existing space and AWH will maintain its 18 current treatment rooms with no disruption in currently available services.

The project is scheduled to take place in three phases over the course of approximately two years.

Patients are encouraged to pay attention to signs on the Wausau campus due to temporary changes in entrances and parking.

