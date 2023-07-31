News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

5 people injured in town of Rome crash

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people were injured in a crash in the town of Rome Friday evening.

The Rome Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. Friday near Cty Rd Z and Aniwa Ln. Four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one person was airlifted.

The crash is still under investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rome Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Life Link III, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance and Nieman’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers
Haze from wildfire smoke on tap for Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Latest News

Aspirus Wausau Hospital announced on Monday, July 31 it is expanding its emergency department.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital to expand emergency department
Hazy smoky skies continue through Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Warm & smoky conditions through mid-week
mobile food pantry
Mobile food pantry Monday night in Wausau
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered