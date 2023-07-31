5 people injured in town of Rome crash

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people were injured in a crash in the town of Rome Friday evening.

The Rome Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. Friday near Cty Rd Z and Aniwa Ln. Four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one person was airlifted.

The crash is still under investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rome Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Life Link III, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance and Nieman’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.