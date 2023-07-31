News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday

Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn was on Sunrise 7 to give a preview of this year’s fair.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year again, the Wisconsin Valley Fair officially kicks off Tuesday. Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn was on Sunrise 7 to give a preview of this year’s fair.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair runs Aug. 1-6 at Marathon Park, and opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for tickets and more information.

