Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday

Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year again, the Wisconsin Valley Fair officially kicks off Tuesday. Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn was on Sunrise 7 to give a preview of this year’s fair.
The Wisconsin Valley Fair runs Aug. 1-6 at Marathon Park, and opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for tickets and more information.
