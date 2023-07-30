First Alert Weather: Bright start to the week, possible return of wildfire smoke

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a week that featured some of the warmest and most humid conditions so far this summer in North Central Wisconsin, the days ahead will be featuring some sunshine and not as humid. The one caveat early in the week will be haze making a return because of wildfire smoke in Canada drifting into the northern half of the Badger State. Good weather is on tap for the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Showers and storms could affect the region later in the week as a cold front moves through the state.

Sun mixed with some clouds and pleasant for the last Sunday of the month. (WSAW)

The last weekend of July is ongoing and the weather is certainly nice enough to spend as much time outside as possible. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds on Sunday. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s north to the upper 70s to around 80 central and south.

Mainly clear Sunday night and a bit cool. Lows range from the 40s to near 50 north, while in the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday, however as the afternoon goes along, haze will become more noticeable from Wausau north and east. This will be from wildfire smoke drifting into the region from the northwest. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wildfire smoke returns Monday afternoon and sticks around into at least Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Hazy Monday night into at least Tuesday morning. Otherwise more sun than clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer on Wednesday with sunshine and some clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry and warm for the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Risk of storms Thursday afternoon/night. (WSAW)

The next weather maker arrives on Thursday into Thursday night in the form of a cold front. Showers and scattered storms are anticipated starting Thursday afternoon in the north, shifting to the south and east going into the evening hours. It is too early to say if any of these storms will be strong to severe, but something that is going to be monitored in the days ahead. Highs on Thursday are in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers & storms possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Highs will be near to a few degrees above average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

In the wake of the front, nice summer weather is on the way for Friday and next weekend. Partly cloudy each day with highs in the low 80s Friday, mid to upper 70s Saturday, and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

