2023 Paddle Pub Crawl is a big hit for Wausau kayakers

Kayakers paddle to local pubs.
Kayakers paddle to local pubs.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The coolers are packed and the sunscreen is on the for 9th Annual Paddle Pub Crawl on Lake Wausau on Saturday. Hundreds of kayakers stopped at various pubs throughout the lake.

The Paddle Pub Crawl is a yearly tradition for Wausau. People travel from all over the Midwest to be part of this massive water event.

“We’ve got, I don’t know about eight hundred people, maybe a thousand just getting together doing a social paddle starting at the Eagles Club, a couple of sandbars, some people get out of Trails, some people get out of Gulliver’s. We got a pontoon boat with a band on it,” said Ed Giallombardo, the captain of the event.

Flags on the water mark each group participating in the pub crawl. This is their way of finding each other just in case a kayaker gets swept away in the chaos.

“That’s one group that just likes to do that so they can find each, I believe. Possibly, you can take wrong left or right but eventually you’ll figure it out,” said Giallombardo.

Some treat the course like a race, while others are there to sip, listen to music and relax.

“You could paddle it in forty-five minutes, or some people take six, seven hours. I’ve seen people out from 6 to 7 at night. It will be a constant stream for about, from pretty much now till 5, 6 pm. You know, people come and go as they please we just invite people to join us,” said Giallombardo.

Each person brought their own kayak for this recreational activity.

