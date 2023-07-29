You can only go to one place in Wausau if you have a craving for Korean corndogs and mochi donuts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - GS Specialty Foods is the only restaurant in Wausau that serves Korean corndogs and mochi donuts.

It’s a family-owned restaurant. Manat Vang and Gao Shoua opened the place almost three weeks ago. While Korean corn dogs and mochi donuts are what they are known for, they also sell Thai saikrok sausages.

“At first we wanted to make more diverse food like Hmong food, but we think that Hmong food is almost everywhere, so we wanted to do something that is trending, something that’s new, which is why we came out with mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs,” said Manat Vang, Owner of GS Specialty Foods.

GS Specialty Foods is located on Fulton Street in downtown Wausau. Originally Korean corndogs and mochi donuts were not the plan for GS Specialty Foods. When Manat Vang and Gao Shoua first tried mochi donuts, their first thought was to bring them back to Wausau.

“We love it and we said, ‘you know what? It’s too far from our community. We want to have it open in Wausau, so that our community doesn’t have to travel too far and so that everyone can try the mochi donuts too,’” said Vang.

The mochi donuts are a big seller for GS Specialty Foods and there’s definitely a reason why. They aren’t like your standard donut.

“They have a crispy outside and then a chewy inside,” said Gao Shoua, Owner of GS Specialty Foods.

One new fan is Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

“She comes here and said, “Wow, I’ve never heard about mochi donuts and she really likes it,”” said Shoua.

In the future, GS Specialty Foods plans to create a sausage factory for their signature Thai saikrok sausage recipe.

