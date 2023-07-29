Woodchucks, Rafters game suspended for second straight day due to weather

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second straight day, the Woodchucks and Rafters game has been suspended in progress due to weather. The game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning and will be continued at a later date.

The storm-related suspension marks the second straight game suspended between the two, with Thursday night’s game in Wausau being pushed back to July 31 as part of a doubleheader in Wausau.

The Woodchucks will now travel to play the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday, while the Rafters will play the Green Bay Rockers on the road.

