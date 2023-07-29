News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woodchucks, Rafters game suspended for second straight day due to weather

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Nate Nankil celebrates a home run in an 11-5 victory over the Wausau...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Nate Nankil celebrates a home run in an 11-5 victory over the Wausau Woodchucks(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second straight day, the Woodchucks and Rafters game has been suspended in progress due to weather. The game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning and will be continued at a later date.

The storm-related suspension marks the second straight game suspended between the two, with Thursday night’s game in Wausau being pushed back to July 31 as part of a doubleheader in Wausau.

The Woodchucks will now travel to play the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday, while the Rafters will play the Green Bay Rockers on the road.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in north central Wisconsin
Deadly car crash under investigation.
18-year-old dead following vehicle accident in Marshfield on Thursday
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
Illegal salvage yard, drugs discovered at large property in Merrill
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
Utility emergency closes portion of US-51 in Lincoln County

Latest News

The Brewers are acquiring Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Brewers acquire Santana from Pirates
Youth Movement as training camp begins
Youth Movement as training camp begins
Defense looking to return to form
Defense looking to return to form
Jordan Love walks on Ray Nitschke Field during his first day as the starting quarterback at...
Love opens training camp looking to pave his own path with young roster