REGI suffers significant damage from Thursday’s overnight storms

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - From snapped trees to lost power, Thursday night’s storm left its mark on REGI. Trees were snapped, and equipment was damaged forcing REGI to move several birds inside.

“They all need heat because they’re babies, and it becomes very complicated making their food, making sure it’s refrigerated and all those things that you just don’t think about every day,” says Marge Gibson, Founder & Director, REGI.

It was all hands on deck for the six interns, five staff and several volunteers.

“When the wind started blowing, some of the birds were still out,” says Gibson. “And the interns, without being told, just hit the ground running and scooping up birds, and our staff got here early.”

Despite the significant damage, no birds or humans were injured.

“I’m grateful. I’m just grateful,” says Gibson. “A day like today, you wake up and think... oh, this is a disaster, and you just become so grateful that the generator becomes fixed. And we are going to have a place to put some birds by the end of the day.”

Though no bird was hurt inside REGI, outside is a different story. If you come across an injured bird, Gibson suggests a few things to keep in mind.

“If you find one, put it in a cardboard box, not a cage,” says Gibson. “A towel at the bottom, put a little sheet or something over the top of that. And keep them warm, keep them indoors, so they’re not exposed to other predators or anything like that. And do not offer them food or water.”

Because REGI is a non-profit, Gibson says any support would be greatly appreciated. To learn how you can help, click here.

