First Alert Weather: Great weather to wrap up July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last couple of days of the work week were unsettled in North Central Wisconsin. With hot and humid weather in place, the storm fuel was there for strong to severe storms to impact the area. The cold front that sparked the latest round of storms has driven well to the southeast of Wisconsin, leaving much nicer weather for the weekend. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds to end the weekend and start the upcoming work week. Conditions are favorable for the beginning of the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau. The one day we are keeping an eye on is Thursday, then a front might spark showers and storms in the region. Overall, typically warm conditions rolling into the first days of August.

Tennis ball hail was reported with severe storms Friday evening in Medford. (WSAW)

Over 110 wind and hail reports were received by the National Weather Service with severe storms Friday evening and night. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy to clear Saturday evening, then mainly clear overnight into Sunday morning. A bit cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s to near 50 north, while in the low to mid 50s in Central Wisconsin.

Mainly clear and quiet Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant on Sunday. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s to near 80. Similar weather is on tap for Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A great day to spend out on the golf course Sunday. (WSAW)

The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway in Marathon Park on Tuesday with dry and warm weather expected. Sun mixed with some clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance Wednesday night of showers or a storm in some places.

Thursday is partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. It is too early to say if any storms will be strong or severe, however, we are going to monitor the setup for the storms as the week goes along. Highs Thursday in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms possible Thursday. (WSAW)

Dry for Friday and into the start of next weekend on Saturday. Typical warmth for the first week of August with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

