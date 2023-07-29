Family in Stevens Point makes stained glass windows

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Stained Glass Company is not your typical business. The family owned operation creates colorful works of art inside their garage. Co-owner Mike White says it was something he thought would be cool to get into as a hobby. But it was costly in the beginning.

“At one point, my aunt decided to let me have her equipment, and that’s what got me started,” said White.

They began part-time operations in 2018. They went full time in 2020 while still working out of their garage, which they call their art studio.

“We started really small in a tiny room in the basement,” said White.

His wife, and co-owner, Holly Burns helps create the artwork.

She said “It’s beautiful and timeless. It lasts for generations. It won’t break down. It’s kind of nice to get something that you can pass down from generation to generation.”

The family also repairs, restores and replaces stained glass.

“On historical pieces, we take that window, rebuild it with the original glass, fix what’s needed, and then it’s good for the next 150 years,” said White.

“If you can dream it, we can do it.” said White.

The family also teaches stained glass and mosaic classes for people interested.

”I’m just really happy and proud to be apart of that community. We will also be partnering with Mid-State Technical College and be offering our classes,” said Burns.

“I have done a couple of mosaics with my mom and gotten to learn a lot about how stained glass pieces are actually made, which I find really interesting and something I think is really cool,” said their daughter Lilly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.