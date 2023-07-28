News and First Alert Weather App
Zelenski gets life with chance of parole for killing Ryelee Manente over exotic reptiles

The man who killed an 18-year-old in Waupaca County over stolen reptiles is scheduled to be...
The man who killed an 18-year-old in Waupaca County over stolen reptiles is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who killed an 18-year-old in Waupaca County over stolen reptiles was sentenced Friday to 35 years to life in prison.

As we first alerted you last month, a jury found William Zelenski guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Ryelee Manente. The conviction carries an automatic life sentence but the judge left the possibility of being released on extended supervision after 35 years. Zelenski would be 82 years old.

The judge reminded Zelenski the possibility of parole depends on his behavior in prison.

The Waupaca County courtroom gallery was filled with relatives and friends of the victim, who brought his urn to the sentencing as well as many photographs. Reporter Holly Brantley was in the courtroom for complete coverage tonight on Action 2 News.

Manente and a friend were accused of stealing $19,000 worth of exotic reptiles, guns and alcohol in 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Zelenski and Manente’s mother were looking for Manente and confronted him on a sidewalk. Zelenski had a shotgun. A doorbell camera showed at one point he handed the shotgun to Manente’s mother, who pointed it at her son. As Manente challenged Zelenski to fight him, Zelenski took the shotgun back and shot him. Manente was unarmed.

At the trial, the defense argued Zelenski was simply out to find his animals and bring them home, but prosecutors argued bringing a loaded shotgun showed intent to kill.

Manente’s mother, Tiffany Powell, was sentenced in February to 23 years in prison for having a role in her son’s death. She pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A charge of being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed with the plea deal.

Zelenski’s sentencing was originally set for late August but was rescheduled for July 28.

