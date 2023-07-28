News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Valley Fair vendor prep underway

The first English Lutheran Church food stand will have home-cooked meals at the Wisconsin...
The first English Lutheran Church food stand will have home-cooked meals at the Wisconsin Valley Fair for Lunch, Breakfast, and Dinner.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 1, but the fairgrounds have already been full of people getting ready for the big event.

Volunteers from the First English Lutheran Church have been busy getting things ready for the fair all week, like putting up tents and getting the space ready. The food stand is a staple at the Wisconsin Valley Fair. For more than 100 years, the stand has provided a sit-down, home-cooked meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The setting up is usually simple, but this year it was a little bit different.

“It takes a lot of meetings, a lot of volunteers. Normally, it’s a two-day {set up}. But now that we’ve added a little bit more changes, that took a little bit longer this year. We’ve been here a whole week,” said Jerome Dahlke, in charge of First English Lutheran Church Food Stand.

The food stand will offer a few new things this year, like ham and meatloaf, and they will also be bringing back their French fries for the first time in a few years.

“I think it’s a staple of our church because we’ve been here over 100 years. And I think it’s important for the history of the church to continue, and it’s getting tougher and tougher. But we’re working hard to try keep going,” said Dahlke.

The profits from the food stand are donated to local charities and organizations. The food stand will open for breakfast starting Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is held in Marathon Park at 1201 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

For more information on the fair. Click Here

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in north central Wisconsin
Deadly car crash under investigation.
18-year-old dead following vehicle accident in Marshfield on Thursday
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat Thursday afternoon, severe storms Thursday late PM...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat index near 100°, severe storms expected
Minocqua brewing company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company decision postponed after contentious hearing

Latest News

Steve's Meltdown's Forever Young Grilled Cheese is made with Colby, American and mozzarella...
Marathon County Grilled Cheese Challenge happening Aug. 4
5th annual Hmong Wausau Festival
Hmong Wausau Festival happening this weekend
First English Luthran Church Prepares for the Wisconsin Valley Fair pt. 2 - 07.28.2023
First English Luthran Church Prepares for the Wisconsin Valley Fair pt. 1 - 07.28.2023