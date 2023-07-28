Utility emergency closes portion of US-51 in Lincoln County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Traffic is being re-routed on a portion of US-51 in Lincoln County because of a utility emergency.

All lanes are blocked in both directions north of Merrill on US 51 from Lincoln Drive to CTH K.

Northbound traffic is being advised to go east on Lincoln Dr, then north on CTH K back to US 51. Southbound traffic can revert this route.

According to the WisDOT traffic manager, work is expected to take approximately two hours.

