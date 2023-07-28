Tim McGraw to bring new 2024 tour to Milwaukee in April

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Three-time Grammy® Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw is bringing his highly anticipated 2024 Standing Room Only Tour to Fiserv Forum on April 19.

All tickets, including VIP packages, will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

The Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30+ cities beginning March 14, 2024. Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the Standing Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high-energy live shows from McGraw. Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.

VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

On Aug. 25, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently top 15 on Country Radio and climbing the charts. It also marks McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.

