Thousands without power in north central Wisconsin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A severe thunderstorm passed over central north central Wisconsin Thursday night knocking out power to thousands.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service website, as of 8 p.m., nearly 24,000 customers are in the dark.
The most outages reported are in Wausau with 5,523.
Arbor Vitae - 1,763
Elcho - 1,229
Merrill- 1,070
