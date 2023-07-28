News and First Alert Weather App
Thousands without power in north central Wisconsin

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A severe thunderstorm passed over central north central Wisconsin Thursday night knocking out power to thousands.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service website, as of 8 p.m., nearly 24,000 customers are in the dark.

The most outages reported are in Wausau with 5,523.

Arbor Vitae - 1,763

Elcho - 1,229

Merrill- 1,070

To report an outage with WPS click here

