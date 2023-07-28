Stevens Point RAC seeking submission for upcoming Open Water Art Exhibit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Arts Center has announced a community showcase celebrating the significance of water named the Open Water Art Exhibition.

Artists aged 18 and older are invited to submit their water-themed artwork on August 17-18 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the RAC. The show will be on display from September 1 to October 22.

The Open Water Art Exhibition will be held in conjunction with the ‘Take Me to The River: Healing Waters Project,’ an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the vital importance of water in our lives.

This exhibition will provide artists with a platform to express their creative interpretations of this theme, fostering a deeper understanding of water’s influence on our environment and personal well-being.

For further details, including submission guidelines and online registration, visit www.stevenspoint.com/rac. For any questions or assistance, contact Shannon Gardner at sgardner@stevenspoint.com or call 715-343-6251.

