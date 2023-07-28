National Bobblehead HOF unveils AJ Dillon Bobblehead with bobbling quads

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, in conjunction with Bobbles Galore and AJ Dillon unveiled a special edition bobblehead featuring the Green Bay Packers fan-favorite running back.

The release comes as Dillon and the Packers began the 2023 Training Camp this week in Green Bay in preparation for the 2023 NFL season.

The limited-edition bobblehead of Dillon, which is individually numbered to only 500, can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and Bobbles Galore, as well as at the Museum, located at 170 South 1st Street in Milwaukee.

“We are excited to team up with AJ and Bobbles Galore for this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “AJ has become a fan favorite for his work both on and off the field, and we know fans are going to love this very unique bobblehead.”

The bobbleheads are $50 each with an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

Wearing a white No. 28 jersey with gold pants, the smiling Dillon bobblehead is holding a football and standing on a circular, turf-like base bearing his name. At his feet is a plaque reading “Quadzilla” and Quadfather.”

Dillon’s huge quads, which are among the biggest of any running back in the NFL, each have their own nickname. One is called “The Quadfather” while the other is called “Quadzilla.” In addition to the bobbling head, both quads also bobble.

Dillon has become a fan favorite who has adopted Wisconsin as his home state. He was given the key to Door County by Destination Door County in November 2021. A native of Baltimore who played his high school football in New London, Connecticut, the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon put together three standout seasons at Boston College before declaring early for the NFL Draft.

Dillon was selected by the Packers in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his first three seasons with the Packers, Dillon has accumulated 2,355 total yards (1,815 rushing) and 16 TDs.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.