Marathon County Grilled Cheese Challenge happening Aug. 4

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s top chefs will go head to head on Friday, Aug. 4 for the Marathon County Grilled Cheese challenge. It’s a chopped style cook-off that kids can take part in, either individually or as a team.

Heather Schlesser with UW-Extension was on sunrise 7 to explain the event and gave a demonstration of how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.

