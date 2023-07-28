News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hmong Wausau Festival happening this weekend

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The largest Hmong festival in Central Wisconsin is planned for this weekend right here in Wausau. It’s called the Hmong Wausau Festival and Executive Director of the Hmong American Center joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more about the big event.

Everyone is invited to attend the festival and learn about Hmong culture. Hmong Wausau Festival is happening July 29 and July 30 at the People’s State bank Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in north central Wisconsin
Deadly car crash under investigation.
18-year-old dead following vehicle accident in Marshfield on Thursday
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat Thursday afternoon, severe storms Thursday late PM...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat index near 100°, severe storms expected
Minocqua brewing company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company decision postponed after contentious hearing

Latest News

Steve's Meltdown's Forever Young Grilled Cheese is made with Colby, American and mozzarella...
Marathon County Grilled Cheese Challenge happening Aug. 4
The first English Lutheran Church food stand will have home-cooked meals at the Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Valley Fair vendor prep underway
First English Luthran Church Prepares for the Wisconsin Valley Fair pt. 2 - 07.28.2023
First English Luthran Church Prepares for the Wisconsin Valley Fair pt. 1 - 07.28.2023