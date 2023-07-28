Hmong Wausau Festival happening this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The largest Hmong festival in Central Wisconsin is planned for this weekend right here in Wausau. It’s called the Hmong Wausau Festival and Executive Director of the Hmong American Center joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more about the big event.

Everyone is invited to attend the festival and learn about Hmong culture. Hmong Wausau Festival is happening July 29 and July 30 at the People’s State bank Sports Complex.

