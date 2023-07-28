First Alert Weather: More storms into Friday evening, nicer this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Remaining humid and warm wrapping up the work week in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front will be shifting south late Friday into Friday night. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms are likely. There is the potential of strong to severe storms in Central Wisconsin through Friday evening. Once the front rolls by, turning less humid and nice for the weekend. A string of dry days is on tap for next week. The next chance of some wet weather could be later Wednesday or Wednesday night. Typical warm summer conditions with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

After severe storms produced large hail and damaging winds on Thursday evening and night, there is the risk of more storms into Friday evening. The best chances of storms being strong to severe will be roughly from Highway 10 on south. The main threats will be hail, damaging winds, and downpours producing locally heavy rainfall. A mix of sun & clouds for the remainder of Friday with temps topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. The storms will wind down in Central Wisconsin Friday evening, then partly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. Patchy fog is possible toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Pleasant weather for the weekend. Not as humid Saturday and Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs Saturday around 80, while in the upper 70s Sunday. Dry weather continues for Monday and Tuesday with afternoon readings rising from the upper 70s Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday.

The next chance of showers or storms could be Wednesday afternoon or night. It is too early to say if these storms will be strong to severe, but we are going to monitor how much storm fuel is available by mid-week. Rather warm on Wednesday and a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sun along with a few clouds Thursday and next Friday for the early days of August. Highs in the mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday.

