First Alert Weather: Another round of storms Friday, refreshing weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not so hot on Friday in wake of strong to severe thunderstorms that swiped through portions of the Badger state Thursday evening. Can’t rule out another round for thunderstorms Friday afternoon or evening. Refreshing, dry, and pleasant weather conditions arrive for the weekend ahead.

Chance for rain decreasing heading into the weekend (WSAW)

Starting off partly cloudy Friday morning with a few stray rain showers lingering south of the HWY 10 corridor. A cold front will continue to shift through the state Friday, allowing for a cooler weather pattern to flow in. Some increasing clouds during the afternoon, with highs lower than yesterday, low to mid-80s. Mugginess continues to linger for the day, but gradually improving.

The frontal system could trigger additional rounds for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could become strong south of HWY 29, with chances for severe storms further south in the Badger State. Main storm threats will be gusty winds, hail, and downpours.

Strong thunderstorms will still be possible on Friday, mainly south of HWY 29 during the afternoon or evening. Severe storms likely further south in the state (WSAW)

Scattered storms possible late afternoon Friday south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

The next few nights will feature cooler lows, mid to upper 50s. Plan for awesome and refreshing weather conditions over the weekend. Low and comfortable humidity levels, with afternoon highs cooler, in the mid to upper 70s. Weather conditions will remain dry, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Next week stays warm with highs in the 80s with perhaps some showers/storms Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Low to mid 80s Friday with some humidity lingering. Saturday and Sunday will be refreshing with low humidity and cooler highs! (WSAW)

