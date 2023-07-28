News and First Alert Weather App
Discovery of bugs prompts Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup recall in 7 states

A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.
A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Insects found in frozen broccoli florets prompted a recall of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, is voluntarily recalling 10,889 cases of its soups sold at Trader Joe’s in seven states, the FDA said in an alert.

The product involved in the recall is the 20-ounce Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Unexpected Cheddar Cheese), 12 in a case packages.

The FDA described the recalled items as being in a refrigerated film-sealed plastic container with a lid, further packaged in cardboard cases.

The items were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The item number is 68470, and lot numbers involved are 383, 384, 385, 390, 391, 392, 397, 398, 405, 406, 425, 426, 431, 433, and 442.

Use by dates for the products are 7/18/2023, 7/19/2023, 7/20/2023, 7/25/2023, 7/26/2023, 7/27/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/2/2023, 8/9/2023, 8/10/2023, 8/29/2023, 8/30/2023, 9/4/2023, 9/6/2023 and 9/15/2023.

No further details were released.

