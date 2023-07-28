Crews responding to barn fire in the Town of McMillan near Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews from multiple fire departments across the area are responding to a barn fire in the Town of McMillan, just north of Marshfield.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. at a barn located at 113320 Roman Road in the Town of McMillan. There is no report of anyone injured or the extent of the damage.

McMillan Fire (Maps)

Fire crews from across Marathon and Wood Counties are at the scene.

Our NewsChannel 7 crew is at the scene now. They tell us that crews are working to put out the fire that appears to have started in one of the silos.

This is an ongoing story.

