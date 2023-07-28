News and First Alert Weather App
Attorney General Kaul visits Kronenwetter to discuss opioid settlement funds

By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Drug makers and pharmacies are dishing out millions of dollars in opioid settlements. Attorney General Josh Kaul met with Kronenwetter officials to discuss how Wisconsin’s settlement funds will be used to combat the opioid epidemic.

“What led to this crisis is a very large spike in opioid prescriptions and then opioid addiction,” said Kaul.

State and local governments are securing settlement funds with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical chains.

“We’ve taken an aggressive approach to holding opioid companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic,” said Kaul.

A portion of the $750-million coming Wisconsin’s way will put fentanyl test strips and Narcan in the hand of first responders.

“Narcan is the only medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. without it, many lives would be lost,” said Kerry Thieme of the Marathon County Health Department.

“We use it. We report that to the DOJ and then if we need more, we can just request more,” said Chief Terry McHugh of the Kronenwetter Police Department.

So far, more than 31,000 additional doses of Narcan have been distributed to law enforcement across the state.

“That includes the Kronenwetter Police Department, which has received 192 doses of Narcan,” said Kaul.

Becasue of the funding, access to opioids is already being reduced.

“The good news is that we’ve seen a drop in opioid prescriptions and over time that means fewer people are becoming addicted to opioids,” said Kaul.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to litigate several other opioid settlements with other manufacturers and distributors. Those settlements remain in flux with no exact date for resolutions.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

