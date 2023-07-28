News and First Alert Weather App
Areas first non-profit funeral home to break ground on Tuesday

(wafb)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascend Funeral Home & Cremation Care has announced its entry into the community as the area’s first non-profit funeral home with the groundbreaking of its new facility at 2809 Jelinek Ave. in Weston.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 1 at 4 p.m.

Ascend will offer a new approach focused on easing the burden our community faces when navigating loss by fostering an environment of healing and growth. The idea is to provide a place where all families can experience a celebration of life through a home-like atmosphere regardless of financial means, beliefs, or backgrounds.

“The vision for Ascend was created from a genuine desire to come alongside families to support them in their time of loss before, during, and after the funeral of their loved one. While we cannot prevent grief, we can be a positive partner to those walking through it,” said Lucas Gajewski, executive director of Ascend.

Ghidorzi Design | Build | Develop is serving as the architect, general contractor, and interior designer. The new state-of-the-art building is designed for reflection and tailored for tranquility to enable care now and for many years to come. Glowing natural light, living elements, and warm, calming textures complement the transitional nature of life and death.

Ascend is extending an invitation to the Wausau community to join them in celebrating the important milestone of their groundbreaking and provide an opportunity to learn more about Ascend and its commitment to the community.

