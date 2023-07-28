News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating

(American Airlines via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has agreed on terms for granting large pay raises to its pilots, leaving Southwest Airlines alone among the nation’s four biggest carriers without at least a tentative contract with pilots.

American and the Allied Pilots Association announced their agreement Thursday. The union said the agreement matched terms reached by pilots at Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

The pilots and American thought they had a deal earlier this month, but it was upended when United struck a richer contract, with raises of up to 40% over four years. American CEO Robert Isom promised to match pay at the other carriers.

An American spokeswoman called it “a contract we’re proud of, and one our pilots deserve.”

The deal is contingent on the outcome of a ratification vote by American’s 15,000 pilots in August.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said his airline has been in regular negotiations with its pilots, but had “nothing new to report.”

“There is no threat of an imminent strike or anything like that,” Jordan said. Federal law requires several conditions to be met before airline unions can legally strike, including a finding by mediators that further negotiations would be pointless.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in north central Wisconsin
Deadly car crash under investigation.
18-year-old dead following vehicle accident in Marshfield on Thursday
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat Thursday afternoon, severe storms Thursday late PM...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat index near 100°, severe storms expected
Illegal salvage yard, drugs discovered at large property in Merrill

Latest News

Army Cpl. Donald “Donny” DuPont, 22
Wisconsin soldier returned home after being killed, MIA in Korean War
Margaret Creamer booking photo
Arraignment date set for Stevens Point woman charged in 2021 overdose death
What to know as recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1
AJ Dillon Bobblehead
National Bobblehead HOF unveils AJ Dillon Bobblehead with bobbling quads