Wisconsin launches new service to help find free or reduced internet

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced the Internet Discount Finder, a website that helps households find free or reduced-price internet.

“We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state,” said Gov. Evers.

The internet discount finder works by matching Wisconsin residents to low-cost internet services and discount programs based on their address and eligibility criteria.

Those interested in enrolling in the program can access the website here.

Support is available by phone for individuals who cannot access the Internet Discount Finder website, including the:

Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline at (608) 267-3595

Affordable Connectivity Program at (877) 384-2575

Federal Lifeline Support Center at (800) 234-9473

Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state.

