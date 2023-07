WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Public Works will close 72nd Avenue from Highland Drive to International Drive for watermain repairs beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday.

A detour utilizing Highland Drive, 84th Avenue, and International Drive will be posted.

72nd Ave Construction (Maps)

72nd Avenue is expected to be open to traffic by 7 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.