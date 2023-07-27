News and First Alert Weather App
REPORTS: Brewers acquire Santana from Pirates

Milwaukee will send SS prospect Jhonny Severino to Pittsburgh
The Brewers are acquiring Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Brewers are acquiring Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates.(AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have made a move as the MLB trade deadline looms Tuesday. The Brewers are acquiring veteran Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, the Brewers are sending over shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino, who is ranked 21st in his class according to MLB Pipeline.

Santana is a switch-hitting veteran in his 14th MLB season. In the later stages of his career, Santana has become more of a designated hitter position but is known for his defensive ability at first. He was in his first season with Pittsburgh and is currently slashing .235/.321/.412 with 12 home runs.

