REPORTS: Brewers acquire Santana from Pirates

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have made a move as the MLB trade deadline looms Tuesday. The Brewers are acquiring veteran Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates, according to multiple reports.

Source confirms: Brewers acquiring 1B Carlos Santana from Pirates. First: @JMackeyPG. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2023

In exchange, the Brewers are sending over shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino, who is ranked 21st in his class according to MLB Pipeline.

Santana is a switch-hitting veteran in his 14th MLB season. In the later stages of his career, Santana has become more of a designated hitter position but is known for his defensive ability at first. He was in his first season with Pittsburgh and is currently slashing .235/.321/.412 with 12 home runs.

