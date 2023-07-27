People look to stay cool despite hot temperatures

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - With the temperatures being hot, people looked for ways to stay cool.

For people vacationing in the Minocqua area, Torpy Park was a popular location.

“This is our first family vacation up here. We came to check it out,” Green Bay resident Danielle Walsh said. “It’s really nice.”

The park has a playground, pavilion, sandy beach, volleyball court, and tennis courts.

“I’m sitting under a nice big shade tree,” St. Peter resident Diane Vermillion said. “I’m at the beach and I have a cool drink in my hand so life is good.”

The park is situated off Lake Minocqua and a lot of kids found the water to be the best part.

“I probably go swimming and go under the water and have fun with my cousins and my friends,” said Mackenzie, age 9.

With the heat, storms came in. In minutes the beach became empty but was soon filled again after the rain cleared.

Although the weather was a challenge, vacationers made the best of the situation.

Check out Torpy Park here.

