News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New human milk dispensary in Madison increasing access to pediatric patients in need

UnityPoint Health - Meriter has already served 29 families with the new service.
UnityPoint Health - Meriter has already served 29 families with the new service.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes (Milk Bank WGL) and UnityPoint Health - Meriter have teamed up to provide families in Madison with pasteurized human donor milk.

This is the first time this service is being offered, according to hospital and only the second dispensary in the Madison area. The dispensary at the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy will allow families to purchase pasteurized donor milk.

Whitney Woodworth, a lactation consultant with UnityPoint Health - Meriter said this joint effort increases access to lifesaving, critical nutrition for pediatric patients in need. “We offer the option of donor milk for our in-patient families in the NICU and in our normal newborn nursery and sometimes they need that donor milk for short term use to bridge that gap between the lactating parents milk coming in.”

The hospital has already served 29 families with more than 60 bottles of the pasteurized breast milk.

“We first started using pasteurized donor milk in our NICU for our critical babies and we wanted to make that service available to all our babies,” started Anna Trainor, Meriter lactation consultant. “The demand is higher than we anticipated where the pharmacy staff have increased our par levels of how much we keep on site before needing to re-up to continue to meet the growing demands for breast milk.”

“Donor milk provides lots of benefits especially preterm and critically ill babies, it provides immune properties, it provides antibodies, it protects the babies gut it is overall just very supportive of their growth and its easier for them to digest,” said Woodworth.

Milk donations come from healthy, lactating people who are screened and approved as donors through Milk Bank WGL. Once collected donations are transported to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, where the milk is then pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

One more layer of inspection is provided when the pasteurized milk is tested by a third-party lab. From there the milk is distributed to hospitals and outpatients across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Families can access the outpatient pharmacy in the lobby of the hospital, located at 202 S. Park Street. Pharmacy hours are 7 a.m.- 8 p.m., Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To confirm milk availability, you may call the outpatient pharmacy at (608) 417-6009. You can find out more about accessing or donating human milk here.

New human milk dispensary in Madison increases access to pasteurized donor milk for pediatric patients in need.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 55-year-old Tammy Miller of Wausau died after fire crews performed a water rescue...
Victim identified from drowning incident Tuesday in Wisconsin River
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Dangerous heat Thursday with severe storms Thursday evening
First Alert Weather Day: Heat index approaches 100°, severe storms expected
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The Marshfield Police Department make a statement about stalking incident at Wildwood Zoo.
Marshfield Police Department informs public about stalking incident at the Wildwood Zoo

Latest News

‘THE TOUR’: Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers to bring ‘THE TOUR’ to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20
Road closed generic
Section of 72nd Ave in Wausau to be closed Thursday to repair watermain
Minocqua brewing company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company decision postponed after contentious hearing
Celebrate Plover!!
Celebrate Plover!!
If you want to take part, you have just a few days left. The hunt ends on Sunday, July 30th.
Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt comes to Stevens Point