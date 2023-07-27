News and First Alert Weather App
Movie in the Park cancelled Thursday night due to risk of storms

Movie in the Park
Movie in the Park(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Movie in the Park scheduled for Thursday, July 27 has been canceled due to the risk of thunderstorms in the area.

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department announced on their Facebook page the next movie will be shown on August 10.

The August 10 movie will be ‘The Lego Movie’ and will begin at 7 p.m.

