Movie in the Park cancelled Thursday night due to risk of storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Movie in the Park scheduled for Thursday, July 27 has been canceled due to the risk of thunderstorms in the area.

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department announced on their Facebook page the next movie will be shown on August 10.

The August 10 movie will be ‘The Lego Movie’ and will begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.