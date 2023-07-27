Jonas Brothers to bring ‘THE TOUR’ to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Jonas Brothers have extended THE TOUR with a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Nov. 20 with opener Lawrence. The band will perform five albums of their all-time hits.

Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale here.

The Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best chance at tickets as they are expected to be in high demand. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, Aug. 3. More information on Verified Fan can be found here.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitations to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items, and more.

For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.