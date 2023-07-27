News and First Alert Weather App
Illegal salvage yard, drugs discovered at large property in Merrill

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - After multiple investigations into an individual operating as an unlicensed salvage dealer, a man has been arrested in the Town of Merrill on Thursday.

Anthony Ellenbecker was arrested for drug charges and operating an unlicensed salvage dealer along with felony possession of a firearm.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated that during its search of the property, a stolen vehicle was recovered along with stolen vehicle parts. Indications of tampering with, and removing, VIN tags was discovered in multiple vehicles. The search of the property provided significant evidence of a salvage yard being operated for many years.

The illegal drugs included over 140 grams of marijuana, over 50 grams of meth, and approximately 8 grams of cocaine.

The property had an immense amount of vehicles, vehicle parts, and other equipment.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Merrill Police Department, Wisconsin DOT, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, and the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Taskforce.

The investigation is still ongoing.

